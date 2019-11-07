Gigi Hadid brilliantly shuts down fans complaining she doesn’t dress sexy enough

Hey, even supermodels are allowed to dress comfortably in their downtime. Unfortunately, fans of Gigi Hadid haven't received the memo and believe she should look runway ready 24/7.

The fashion icon unexpectedly took to Twitter on Tuesday following fan backlash about one of her recent outfits. The supposed fashion faux pas? A black puffer jacket, black leggings, and white sneakers.

Fans took to Twitter to bemoan the outfit, which a Gigi fan account subsequently retweeted and blamed the model’s apparent slipping fashion sense on her stylist Mimi Cuttrell. That tweet, like the others, have since been deleted after Hadid directly addressed them.

Retweeting the scathing commentary, Gigi furiously wrote, “U guys need to calm tf down sometimes. It’s called stepping out to do one errand- not dressing for your approval.” She went on to call their expectations unrealistic before vowing that their “petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn’t going to make me dress differently.”

She then continued in a second passionate tweet, “U all talk about empowering women. I support and empower women that show skin and that don’t. It’s about choice.” The model added that she feels sexy regardless of what she wears and that she is “[o]ver the snarky comments.”

However, when another fan seemingly took a swipe at Gigi’s stylist in a now-deleted tweet, she responded, “I like what I wear and wear it for that reason. It’s not about a stylist, it’s how I’m choosing to express myself.”

She finished by urging her fans and haters alike to “focus your energy on praising those whose style u love.”

As of Wednesday, two of the accounts that triggered Gigi’s tweetstorm have since been made private.

