AP PHOTOS: How the stars shined on Emmy Awards carpet

This combination photo shows, from left, Aidy Bryant, from “Saturday Night Live,” Kate McKinnon, from “Saturday Night Live, Betty Gilpin, from “GLOW,” and Maisie Williams, from “Game of Thrones,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, Patricia Arquette, from “The Act,” Jodie Comer, from “Killing Eve,” Robin Wright, from “House of Cards,” and Indya Moore, from “Pose,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, Margaret Qualle, from “Fosse/Verdon,” Sarah Silverman, Amy Adams, from “Sharp Objects,” and Kim Dickens, from “Deadwood: The Movie,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, Vera Farmiga, from “When They See Us,” presenter Angela Bassett, Joey King, from “The Act,” and Emily Hampshire, from “Schitt’s Creek,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, Sarah Goldberg, from “Barry,” actress-comedian Jenny McCarthy, presenter Regina King and Jameela Jamil, from “The Good Place,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, Catherine O’Hara, from “Schitt’s Creek,” presenter Viola Davis, from “How to Get Away With Murder,” Melanie Liburd, from “This Is Us,” and presenter Kerry Washington at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, singer Halsey, Niecy Nash, from “When They See Us,” Eliza Scanlen, from “Sharp Objects,” and Alex Borstein, from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, Sandra Oh, from “Killing Eve,” RuPaul, from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Mj Rodriguez, from “Pose,” and Charlayne Woodard, from “Pose,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, Natasha Lyonne, from “Russian Doll,” Amy Poehler, director Ava Duvernay, from “When They See Us,” and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, from “Veep,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, Bill Hader, from “Barry,” Alfie Allen, from “Game of Thrones,” Kit Harington, from “Game of Thrones,” and Ben Whishaw, from “A Very English Scandal,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, Dan Levy, from “Schitt’s Creek,” Michael Kenneth Williams, from “When They See Us,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, from “Game of Thrones,” and Brett Gelman, from “Fleabag,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows the cast of “This Is Us,” from left, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Sullivan and Justin Hartley at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, Emilia Clarke, from “Game of Thrones,” Rachel Brosnahan, from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Michelle Williams, from “Fosse/Verdon,” and Laura Linney, from “Ozark,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, Lena Headey, from “Game of Thrones,” Lilly Singh, from “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” Melissa Villaseñor, from “Saturday Night Live,” and Greta Lee, from “Russian Doll,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, Dascha Polanco, from “Orange is the New Black,” Sarah Sutherland, from “Veep,” Sophie Turner, from “Game of Thrones,” and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, from “Fleabag,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, Gwendoline Christie, from “Game of Thrones,” Zoe Kazan, from “The Deuce,” and Carice van Houten, from “Game of Thrones,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) This combination photo shows, from left, Billy Porter, from “Pose,” Giancarlo Esposito, from “Better Call Saul,” Terrence Howard, from “Empire,” and James Van Der Beek, from “Pose,” at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo) (AP) ( 1 /17) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There was no shortage of color on the carpet at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, with television’s biggest stars donning everything from eye-popping pinks to gold tones that matched the hardware hand out onstage.

Taraji P. Henson, Zoe Kazan, Susan Kelechi Watson, Mandy Moore and Marisa Tomei all showed up to the Emmys in two-tone looks of pink and red that stood out on the awards’ purple carpet.

The dual tones were the strongest trend among the women on Sunday, where outfits from Gwendoline Christie and current red carpet darling Billy Porter also turned heads. Corsets, too, had a wow moment, with Indya Moore’s white Louis Vuitton. There were some classic Hollywood metallic moments as well, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus in sequined gold and Rachel Brosnahan in navy blue. Laura Linney and Niecy Nash embraced heavily sequined looks.

Kerry Washington, Angela Bassett and Amy Poehler all opted for pants, while Porter, who has made headlines with his red-carpet gowns, chose sparkling stripe trousers from Michael Kors and a huge statement hat with a towering brim on one side by Stephen Jones.

There were plenty of black tuxedos, but some of the men took bolder approaches. “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown chose a red jacket and bow tie, while his co-star Justin Hartley opted for a bright blue tux.

Click through the images in this photo gallery by The Associated Press to see many of the evening’s head-turning looks.

___

