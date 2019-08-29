Reebok launches ‘Crystal Coated’ sneakers inspired by Cardi B’s nails

The latest release was inspired by the brand's collaboration with Cardi B in her new "Nails" commercial that features a funny scene where her nails grow long enough to tie up her Reebook sneakers while she is sitting under a hairdryer.

(NEW YORK) — Reebok has launched one of their blingiest sneaker looks yet.

The brand describes its new Crystal Coated Club C’s on their website as a “Classic silhouette. Swarovski-studded. Totally unexpected.”

“Like the queen of hip-hop, this drop is one of a kind,” the company said.

These crystallized kicks are limited-edition, and only 100 pairs have been created. They won’t be available to shop directly on Reebok’s website, but fans can win them through Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

