From Elton to Elle, the best images of Cannes

By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 5:24 pm 05/25/2019 05:24pm
CANNES, France (AP) — The 72nd Cannes Film Festival drew to a close Saturday, but it left behind a trail of memorable moments, from a sparking Elton John to Quentin Tarantino’s return to the Croisette.

Along the way, Associated Press photographers captured all the dazzle of the Cannes red carpet and the frenzy of the festival’s famous photo calls.

The Cannes Film Festival concluded Saturday with the presentation of its top award, the Palme d’Or, to Bong Joon-ho’s genre-bending social satire “Parasite.”

