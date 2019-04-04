202
Beyoncé partners with Adidas, will re-launch Ivy Park line

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 1:22 pm 04/04/2019 01:22pm
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017. file photo, Beyonce sits at court side during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans. The pop star said on Thursday, April 4, 2019, she is on board as a creative partner for Adidas, and she will develop new footwear and apparel for the brand. Beyonce is also planning to re-launch her activewear clothing line, Ivy Park, with Adidas. (AP Photo/Max Becherer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has announced a new collaboration: a creative partnership with Adidas.

The pop star on Thursday says she will develop new footwear and apparel for the brand. Beyoncé is also planning to re-launch her activewear clothing line, Ivy Park, with Adidas.

The Grammy-winning superstar says in a statement that she and the company “share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business.”

She also calls the collaboration “the partnership of a lifetime for me.”

