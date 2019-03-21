Gucci is selling $870 sneakers that are intentionally dirty

Just when we found out avocado sneakers are a thing, Gucci drops a pair of men's sneakers that all look like they have been worn and ran through a few dirt roads.

The luxury retailer’s Screener leather sneaker costs $870 and comes in three different styles featuring the brand’s classic red and green stripe.

Gucci’s website describes the sneakers as “influenced by classic trainers from the ’70s, the multicolor Screener sneakers — named for the defensive sports move — reference the colors of the House Web stripe, treated for an allover distressed effect.”

