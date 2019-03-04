202
Avocado toast lovers are obsessed with these sneakers that are selling out fast

March 4, 2019
Sauconyoriginals/Instagram

(NEW YORK) — Avocado toast sneakers are officially a thing.

Classic shoe brand Saucony released a pair of avocado toast-inspired sneakers last week, and guess what? They are already sold out.

“Holy Saucamole! Celebrate your health kick with the delicacy of the exclusive ‘Avocado Toast’ Shadow 6000,” Saucony Originals wrote in an Instagram post officially introducing its latest launch. “Featuring toast-ed leather, smashed avocado textured suede, red pepper flake collar lining, and the ‘Saucamole’ shout out on the heel. It’s everything you avo-wanted, even if the guac is extra.”

The response to Saucony’s release was swift, and fans left comments such as “I’m feeling them and I don’t even like avocados. Lime green and brown look good together.”

The Shadow 6000 Avocado Toast sneakers were originally selling for $130, but they have already sold out on Saucony’s website. However, there are retail websites such as StockX that currently still have them available.

If you are a fan of the modern-day brunch staple millennials love to show off on social media, this sneaker just might be avo-rything you ever dreamed of … in sneaker form.

