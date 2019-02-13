Victoria Beckham is officially launching a beauty line

Ahead of her fashion show scheduled for this weekend at London Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham announced she will officially be launching her own beauty line.

“So I’m very excited to announce that I am about launch Victoria Beckham Beauty,” she said in a video on Instagram that also revealed a mirror with “#VBBeauty” written in pink.

Beckham’s new beauty line will be direct-to-consumer and will initially be available primarily online.

“I want to take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in makeup, skin care, fragrance and wellness that I feel I need in my own life,” Beckham said in a news release.

This actually isn’t the former Spice Girl’s first go around within the beauty space. In 2016, she collaborated with Estée Lauder to launch a makeup line, and one of the key collaborators in curating that launch, Sarah Creal, has once again been tapped — this time as the co-founder and CEO of the new Victoria Beckham Beauty line.

While it isn’t confirmed exactly which products will be included in the line yet, Beckham explained that she will keep the needs of customers top of mind when creating.

“Just like I spend so much time in the fitting room getting to know what my customers want to wear, I’m going to be asking women to tell me which products they want me to develop for them in the beauty and wellness arenas,” she said. “It’s important for me to know what they want.”

According to Vogue UK, Victoria Beckham Beauty will officially launch in autumn/winter 2019. If Beckham’s “Five-Minute Face” video and beauty secrets revealed are any indication of the vibes of her upcoming line, it’s probably going to be one that beauty enthusiasts will love. Until then, we will have to sit tight and stay tuned.

