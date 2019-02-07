‘The Amazon Coat’ is one of winter’s must-have accessories

Colloquially dubbed "The Amazon Coat," the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket has become one of the hottest coats on the streets of frigid cities everywhere.

(NEW YORK) — A $140 winter coat from Amazon has become one of winter’s biggest fashion must-haves this season.

Colloquially dubbed “The Amazon Coat,” the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket has become one of the hottest coats on the streets of frigid cities everywhere. Plus, it comes with the rather democratic price tag of $140, a bargain compared to other parkas and puffers that can cost hundreds of dollars and up.

The jacket has a rating of 4.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon, with more than 6,000 customer reviews.

Plus, fashion bloggers and magazines are also touting the must-have coat for its puffy pockets, ribboned pulls and expandable sections like snaps on the front and side zippers that can expand for bulky sweaters or pregnant bellies.

The coat is so popular that it even has its own fan-fueled Instagram account, with more than 1,300 followers.

Helped by a combination of real-world word of mouth, glowing online reviews and Amazon’s own search engine ranking, the coat’s momentum doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. It’s currently on back order and the price has been steadily creeping upward since it’s debut.

For comparison, at $140, this coat is much cheaper than some of the other popular parkas on the market including the Canada Goose Parka which costs $950 and a similar one from Moncler which will set you back $1,600.

