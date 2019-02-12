202
Shoes pulled from Katy Perry line after blackface criticism

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 11:09 am 02/12/2019 11:09am
Katy Perry arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton on Friday, Feb. 8, 2018, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Katy Perry’s fashion line has pulled two types of shoes after some people compared them to blackface.

The Ora Face Block Heel and Rue Face Slip-On Loafers were released last summer in nine different colors. They included protruding eyes, nose and red lips.

In a statement released Tuesday by the singer and company, they said the shoes were “envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism.” The singer says she was saddened when she learned they were being compared to blackface and were “immediately removed” from the company’s website.

Perry’s is the latest company to withdraw products after they were compared to blackface. Gucci took a sweater off the market last week and Prada removed a series of accessories that resembled black monkeys with red lips in December.

