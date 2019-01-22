202
Lagerfeld does not appear at Chanel show due to being tired

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 12:15 pm 01/22/2019 12:15pm
Models wear creations for the Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Tuesday Jan. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — Chanel’s octogenarian designer Karl Lagerfeld, who has looked increasingly frail in recent seasons, did not come out to take a bow at the house’s couture show in Paris, something the company attributed to him being tired.

It is the first time in recent memory that Lagerfeld, who has designed for the house since 1983, has not come out to receive applause at the end of one of his shows.

His studio director Virginie Viard appeared in his place, emerging from the door of a lavish Italian “villa” that was the set painstakingly created by the house to showcase its spring-summer designs.

Chanel told The Associated Press that Lagerfeld asked Viard to represent him because he “was feeling tired,” but did not provide any further details.

