Justin Bieber launches new unisex clothing line called Drew House

(NEW YORK) — Aside from being a singer and songwriter, Justin Bieber can now add fashion line owner to his roster of titles.

Last year, Bieber teased a glimpse of his new clothing line on Instagram that included a pair of white slippers and blingy chains that had emoji-style smiley faces along with the word “drew.” He tagged @drewhouse in his caption, and from what we can see, the brand is now officially shop-able.

On the Drew House website, the new unisex line is described as “ethically made in limited quantities in Los Angeles, USA,” “a place where you can be yourself,” and “wear like you don’t care.”

Fans are already buzzing about the long-awaited new line, and have been responding with mixed opinions to an Instagram post with a video of a model wearing a Drew House T-shirt and pushing around a shopping cart. Some commented that they have already shopped the line while others are a little weary about the pricing.

There are currently 14 items available to shop, and a few pieces have already sold out. The line includes smiley face sweatshirts, red T-shirts, corduroy pants and more. All the clothing includes the signature drew logo. Prices range from $48 – $148.

