American hip hop impresario fined for sex assault in UK

LONDON (AP) — An American hip hop impresario and fashion designer has been fined for sexual assault after pleading guilty in a London court.

ASAP Bari, whose real name is Jabari Shelton, was fined 4,000 pounds ($5,000) in the Old Bailey court Thursday and ordered to pay 2,500 pounds to the victim.

Judge Zoe Smith told the 27-year-old Shelton he had a “very unpleasant attitude” toward women after the judge was shown footage of him pulling the covers from a naked woman as she lay in bed and slapping her bottom as she told him to stop.

The attack happened at The Curtain Hotel in east London in July 2017. It is not clear who filmed the video, which was leaked online.

Shelton, known for founding the rap collective ASAP Mob, pleaded guilty to one count and avoided any prison time.

