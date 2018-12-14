202.5
Home » Fashion News » Prada pulls products after…

Prada pulls products after accusations of blackface imagery

By CNN December 14, 2018 5:49 pm 12/14/2018 05:49pm
3 Shares

Luxury fashion house Prada is withdrawing products after some items displayed in a Manhattan storefront were seen as depicting blackface imagery.

The products, part of Prada’s Pradamalia line, were pulled Friday after images surfaced of some merchandise depicting monkey-like figures with black faces and large red lips.

New York-based civil rights attorney Chinyere Ezie spotted the products at the Prada store in Manhattan’s Soho shopping district by happenstance on Thursday after recently returning from a conference in Washington.

While in the nation’s capital, she visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. She wrote on Facebook that she was struck by how the items looked similar to images she saw in an exhibit on blackface at the museum and that seeing the products left her “shaking with anger.”

As of Friday afternoon, Ezie’s Facebook post had been shared more than 9,000 times.

Prada said in a statement Friday that the Pradamalia products depict “imaginary creatures not intended to have any reference to the real world and certainly not blackface.”

“Prada Group never had the intention of offending anyone and we abhor all forms of racism and racist imagery. In this interest we will withdraw the characters in question from display and circulation,” the statement read.

Ezie said she felt Prada’s response constituted the “same paltry excuses that we’ve heard throughout history about racist imagery,” telling CNN affiliate WABC that Prada is “a multinational, multibillion dollar company. They can do their own research about what these painful images mean. There was no mistaking it, there was no ambiguity.”

The Pradamalia line of products was debuted by Prada last month and are described as “a new family of mysterious tiny creatures that are one part biological, one part technological, all parts Prada,” according to their website. The figure was one of seven characters developed by the fashion house.

Pradamalia imagery can be found on branded keychains, cell phone cases, clothing, jewelry, and various leather goods that range in price from $260 to $860.

Another Italian luxury house also faced controversy recently for offensive videos and private Instagram messages, allegedly sent by Dolce and Gabbana co-founder Stefano Gabbana.

The videos featured an Asian model struggling to eat Italian food with chopsticks, stereotypical Chinese music, and mispronunciation of the brand’s name, with some interpreting this as mocking the way Chinese people say “Dolce & Gabbana.” Screen captures of the Instagram messages appear to show a series of direct messages in which Gabbana complains about criticisms of the videos. The fallout led to the cancellation of a major fashion show in China.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More News

Topics:
blackface Business & Finance Europe News Fashion News Latest News Living News National News Prada Social Media News World News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Top local sports stories of 2018
Indonesia's December tsunami
Today in History: Dec. 26
How Christmas is celebrated in the world’s most remote regions
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 23-29
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Snowstorm south of DC
Celebrity deaths
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Images of 2018: A world in motion
December Entertainment Guide
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
Election Day
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Local deaths of note