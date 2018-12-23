202.5
Home » Fashion News » Detroit exhibit features new…

Detroit exhibit features new works by Ruben, Isabel Toledo

By The Associated Press December 23, 2018 8:32 am 12/23/2018 08:32am
Share

DETROIT (AP) — An exhibition of new works created by the artistic couple Ruben and Isabel Toledo is on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The exhibition titled “Ruben and Isabel Toledo: Labor of Love ” opened this month at the museum and includes works created in response to pieces of the museum’s permanent collection. It’s scheduled to run through July 7.

The three-part project includes a large-scale installation designed by the Toledos in response to portions of Diego Rivera’s “Detroit Industry Murals ,” additional new works located throughout the museum and a collaboration with nonprofit Sew Great Detroit on handmade tote bags.

Isabel Toledo is a fashion designer and artist. Ruben Toledo is an artist whose paintings and illustrations also have strong connections to fashion and style.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Fashion News Life & Style Living News Travel News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500