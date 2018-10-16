202
Instagram users get free sushi in Milan with proof of posts

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 2:24 pm 10/16/2018 02:24pm
Customer fashion blogger Clizia Incorvaia, left, takes pictures of her dishes, as she has lunch with her friend singer Vittoria Hyde at the 'This is not a Sushi bar' restaurant, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Although this is the sixth restaurant the brand “This is not a sushi bar” opens in Milan, it has one key difference from its other locations: here payment can be made according to the number of Instagram followers one has, attracting big time social influencers and holders of smaller accounts alike. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MILAN (AP) — A Milan sushi bar has come up with a new electronic payment method that is based on a currency more valuable than cash in some quarters.

“This Is Not A Sushi Bar” is offering free meals to people with 100,000 or more Instagram followers. In return, users of the social media service must present an Instagram post that includes a restaurant hashtag and a photo.

Owner Matteo Pittarello said he hoped the offer would attract millennials as patrons and create “2.0 word-of-mouth that could make our brand strong and viral.”

Italian fashion blogger Clizia Incorvaia had a free sushi lunch on Tuesday courtesy of her 200,000 Instagram followers.

Incorvaia said: “We tasted everything from gunkan to tartare, and I have to say it is all really good.”

