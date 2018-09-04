The Latest: FBI says ‘Oz’ slippers recovered in sting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” that were recovered more than a decade after they were stolen from a Minnesota museum (all times local):…

1:25 p.m.

Federal authorities say a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” that was stolen from a Minnesota museum was recovered in a sting operation.

The slippers were stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids by a thief who broke into a small display case.

The FBI says a man approached the company that had insured the shoes about a year ago and said he had information about how the shoes could be returned. The FBI says it set up a sting operation and recovered the slippers.

The slippers’ authenticity was verified by comparing them with another pair at the Smithsonian’s American history museum in Washington, D.C.

The FBI says it has multiple suspects in the extortion and that the investigation continues. It says anyone with information about the theft should get in touch.

___

6 a.m.

Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist. The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

