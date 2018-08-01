202
Star Wars jacket expected to fetch $1.3 million at auction

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 5:54 pm 08/01/2018 05:54pm
Stormtrooper helmets from Star Wars: The Last Jedi (left) (estimate £30-50,000) and Star Wars: A New Hope (right) (estimate £40-60,000) on display in the Prop Store head office near Rickmansworth, Enlgnad, Monday July 30, 2018, ahead of the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction on September 20. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The jacket worn by actor Harrison Ford in the “Star Wars” film “The Empire Strikes Back” is expected to fetch up to 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) in an auction of rare movie memorabilia in Britain next month.

The blue-grey cotton jacket, worn in the 1980 film by Ford’s character, Han Solo, is one of more than 600 costumes, original scripts and props up for auction Sept. 20 at London’s BFI Imax.

The auction is organized by the Prop Store, a UK-based film and television memorabilia company.

Other items include a light saber from “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of the Sith,” actor Johnny Depp’s costume from the 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands,” and a hat worn by Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump.

