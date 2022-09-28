RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. man charged…

Fairfax Co. man charged with murder of his father

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

September 28, 2022, 11:51 AM

A Fairfax County man has been arrested on charges of killing his father.

The Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement they were called to a home on Justis Place, in the Alexandria section, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found Talat Hassanein, 82, at the bottom of the basement stairs. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives discovered significant trauma to Hassanein’s body and determined the death was not accidental, and that Samy Hassanein, 36, who lived with his father and was present during the investigation, “fatally assaulted” him.

He was charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with more information regarding this incident to call the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, opt. 2.

