See the 2022 Best Public High Schools

The best public high schools can help students nurture their passions and reach their college or career aspirations. U.S. News reviewed public schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for the 2022 Best High Schools rankings, using data from the 2019-2020 school year. These 25 schools scored the highest based on their performance on various ranking indicators, including state tests and graduation rates.
25. Queens High School for the Sciences at York College
Location: Jamaica, New York
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 512
Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
24. Pine View School
Location: Osprey, Florida
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 781
Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
23. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies
Location: Edison, New Jersey
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 169
Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
22. Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM)
Location: Dallas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 513
Student-teacher ratio: 20:1
21. International Academy of Macomb
Location: Clinton Township, Michigan
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 477
Student-teacher ratio: 87:1
20. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School
Location: Dallas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 285
Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
19. Townsend Harris High School
Location: Flushing, New York
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,270
Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
18. City High Middle School
Location: Grand Rapids, Michigan
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 604
Student-teacher ratio: 23:1
17. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School
Location: Montgomery, Alabama
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 469
Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
16. Oxford Academy
Location: Cypress, California
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 812
Student-teacher ratio: 28:1
15. California Academy of Mathematics and Science
Location: Carson, California
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 669
Student-teacher ratio: 27:1
14. Whitney High School
Location: Cerritos, California
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 691
Student-teacher ratio: 26:1
13. Haas Hall Academy
Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 298
Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
12. Tesla STEM High School
Location: Redmond, Washington
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 606
Student-teacher ratio: 20:1
11. BASIS Chandler
Location: Chandler, Arizona
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 335
Student-teacher ratio: Data not available
10. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School
Location: Philadelphia
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 462
Student-teacher ratio: 23:1
9. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology
Location: Lawrenceville, Georgia
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,197
Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
8. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)
Location: Dallas
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 464
Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
7. Central Magnet School
Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 815
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
6. The Davidson Academy of Nevada
Location: Reno, Nevada
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 143
Student-teacher ratio: 7:1
5. Payton College Preparatory High School
Location: Chicago
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,191
Student-teacher ratio: Data not available
4. School for Advanced Studies (SAS)
Location: Miami
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 251
Student-teacher ratio: 31:1
3. Signature School
Location: Evansville, Indiana
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 389
Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
2. Academic Magnet High School
Location: North Charleston, South Carolina
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 698
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Location: Alexandria, Virginia
High school enrollment (grades 9-12): 1,809
Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
