Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Wyoming officials attempt to…

Wyoming officials attempt to bring NRA headquarters to state

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 3:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is making a bid to land the headquarters of the National Rifle Association.

Gov. Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan asked the firearms advocacy and lobbying organization in a letter released to the public Tuesday to relocate to Wyoming from Fairfax, Virginia.

The two Republicans sent the letter June 18. State officials tell the Casper Star-Tribune that as of Tuesday they hadn’t heard back from the group.

The letter cites Wyoming’s lack of taxes and gun regulations as reasons why the state would be a good home for the NRA.

The NRA already has indicated it plans to move to Texas.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

nra

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

Frustrations over NITAAC’s $50B CIO-SP4 GWAC boiling over

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

OMB memo elevates evidence-building as 'need-to-have,' evaluation experts say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up