Wyoming officials attempt to bring NRA headquarters to state

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is making a bid to land the headquarters of the National Rifle Association.

Gov. Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan asked the firearms advocacy and lobbying organization in a letter released to the public Tuesday to relocate to Wyoming from Fairfax, Virginia.

The two Republicans sent the letter June 18. State officials tell the Casper Star-Tribune that as of Tuesday they hadn’t heard back from the group.

The letter cites Wyoming’s lack of taxes and gun regulations as reasons why the state would be a good home for the NRA.

The NRA already has indicated it plans to move to Texas.

