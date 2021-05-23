Virginia man arrested in father’s fatal stabbing

Police say a Virginia man has been arrested on a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of his father at a condominium complex.

The Washington Post reports that 66-year-old Kenneth Jahelka was dead when police in Fairfax County responded to a call for a welfare check at a Reston home on Saturday morning.

Police say Alexander Jahelka, a 24-year-old Reston resident, was at the home when police arrived. He was jailed and ordered held without bond.

