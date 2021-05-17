Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by several cars in Great Falls

Police in Virginia say a man was fatally struck by several vehicles in Great Falls, Virginia.

Fairfax County police said in a release that officers called to Leesburg Pike early Sunday found 43-year-old Allen Romero of McLean in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives determined that Romero was crossing just before the intersection at Redberry Court when he was hit by a Ford Fusion.

County police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Washington Post that Romero landed in the road and was struck by up to three other vehicles that couldn’t swerve out of the way in time to avoid him.

