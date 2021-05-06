CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Hospital worker charged with sexually assaulting patient

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 7:21 PM

FAIR OAKS, Va. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Virginia hospital worker with sexually assaulting a male patient.

Fair Oaks police say 25-year-old Yoshimi Koga Contreras of Gainesville was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

He was being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center with no bond set.

Police say Koga Contreras has worked sine 2016 as a technician at Fair Oaks Hospital.

Hospital staff called police on April 18 after a patient told a physician assistant that the man who had given him a hospital gown had told him to undress and performed an examination that included his genitals.

