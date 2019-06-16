Fairfax Co. police find body in residential pool

Fairfax County Police issued a statement Saturday on Twitter that detectives were responding to an apparent drowning in a residential area of McLean.

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are working to find out what happened after an apparent drowning at a home.

The Fairfax County Police issued a statement Saturday on Twitter that detectives were responding to an apparent drowning in a residential area of McLean.

Sgt. James Curry, a police spokesman, tells WTOP that officers discovered a body in a residential pool on the 1100 block of Pine Hill. Police say the body of an adult was found in a residential pool at one of the houses.

The identity wasn’t immediately released.

