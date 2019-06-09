202
UVa foundations urge court to preserve secrecy for donors

By The Associated Press June 9, 2019 6:26 pm 06/09/2019 06:26pm
The rotunda at the University of Virginia. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/photohoo)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Foundations supporting the University of Virginia want the state Supreme Court to keep agreements with big donors private.

The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reports that six foundations including those supporting the university’s law and business schools said in a court filing last month that disclosures would chill needed fundraising.

The filing was made in a lawsuit seeking to uncover the George Mason University Foundation’s past donor contracts. The court is considering whether past donor agreements are subject to disclosure under the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

Fairfax-based George Mason University in April tightened rules after disclosures that Virginia’s largest university allowed the conservative Charles Koch Foundation input into the hiring and firing of some professors under agreements that provided millions of dollars to the school.

Topics:
