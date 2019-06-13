202
Teen pleads guilty to killing girl found buried in park

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 4:27 am 06/13/2019 04:27am
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teen has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, who was found strangled and buried at a Mount Vernon-area park last year.

News outlets report 18-year-old Nebiyu Ebrahim pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Wednesday in the 2018 death of 16-year-old Jholie Moussa. Ebrahim was 17 years old when arrested in Moussa’s slaying. He previously was convicted of assaulting her.

Fairfax County prosecutor Casey Lingan says Ebrahim strangled Moussa at the park that January and hid her body under a pile of leaves. Lingan says Ebrahim tried to hide the crime by sending a text from Moussa’s phone saying she was headed to a party. Lingan says Ebrahim later buried Moussa in a shallow grave that he dug with a chief’s knife. Ebrahim may be sentenced in September.

