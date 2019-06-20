202
Anne Holton to serve as interim president at George Mason

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 5:38 pm 06/20/2019 05:38pm
Democratic vice presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and his wife, Anne Holton hug as they arrive for a rally in Richmond, Va., Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s former secretary of education has agreed to serve as interim president of George Mason University.

The school announced Thursday that Anne Holton has been named to lead the school beginning Aug. 1. She will be the university’s first female president.

Holton has been a visiting professor at George Mason since 2017. She’s the daughter of former Gov. Linwood Holton. She’s also married to Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine.

Current George Mason President Ángel Cabrera will be the next president of the Georgia Institute of Technology. Cabrera is to start in his new post by Sept. 15.

Mason’s board of visitors plans to begin its search for a permanent president in the coming weeks. Holton said she won’t be a candidate for the permanent role.

Topics:
