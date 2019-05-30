Reston cybersecurity firm acquired, merged with two other companies

TruShield Security Solutions Inc., a Reston cybersecurity firm, has been sold and merged with two other companies to form a new company, Avertium, based out of Phoenix.

San Mateo, California-based private equity firm Sunstone Partners recently closed on the acquisitions of TruShield, Phoenix-based Terra Verde Security LLC and Knoxville, Tennessee-based Sword & Shield Enterprise Security to create Avertium, which will focus on midsized to large customers.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TruShield, which helps companies manage and secure their networks, customer data and critical infrastructure, recently relocated from an office in Sterling to Reston and is now actively hiring, said founder Paul Caiazzo, who is now senior vice president at Avertium. Roughly 50 people work at the local office right now.

He said because TruShield already had security operations centers in Phoenix and Knoxville where Terra Verde and Sword & Shield are located, Avertium’s Reston location will focus…