Massive indoor ski resort proposed for Fairfax County

Fairfax County has officially received a public-private partnership bid to construct one of the largest indoor ski slopes in North America.

SnowWorld International B.V., a Netherlands company focused on indoor ski resorts, and McLean-based Alpine-X LLC submitted the bid to build the indoor slope on a 489-acre county-owned landfill in Lorton, adjacent to the Workhouse Arts Center.

The facility would be developed through a public-private partnership agreement and privately built and funded. Fairfax County’s public-private partnership process now allows for competing proposals to be submitted until Sept. 15.

Alpine-X and SnowWorld have proposed a 450,000-to-500,000-square-foot facility that includes a 1,500-foot ski slope, sky bar, event facility, a 100-plus room hotel and multiple dining and drinking establishments. The proposal also lays out concurrent and future development opportunities outside the skiing facility, including a wave and surf pool, rope course, zip lines, a mountain…