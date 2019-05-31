202
Hilton debuts new corporate foundation as part of 100th birthday

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 31, 2019 7:54 am 05/31/2019 07:54am
Hilton executives and team members from Hilton hotels all around the United States in lower Manhattan to celebrate Hilton, the world's first global hospitality company's 100th anniversary, before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in New York, N.Y. (Andrew Kelly/AP Images for Hilton)

As part of its 100th birthday, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is giving away a few gifts of its own.

The McLean-based hospitality giant has created a new corporate foundation that it said will now be its primary channel for worldwide philanthropy. The Hilton Effect Foundation, launched this week as part of the 100th anniversary festivities, will target nonprofits that are working to improve travel destinations, create higher-skilled jobs and increase youth outreach, as well as communities suffering from the effects of natural disasters and water scarcity.

While the announcement, and the foundation’s new website, don’t indicate its new leader or headquarters location, Hilton revealed its first 15 grants. The size of those grants was not disclosed.

Jobs for America’s Grads: California, Florida, Louisiana
W.E. Charter School: Louisiana
World Wildlife Fund: Mexico
Hawaii State Division of Forestry and Wildlife: Hawaii
Team Rubicon: Florida
Foxes Academy: U.K.
Villa Russiz: Italy
Ayder:…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

800
