Hilton debuts new corporate foundation as part of 100th birthday

As part of its 100th birthday, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is giving away a few gifts of its own.

The McLean-based hospitality giant has created a new corporate foundation that it said will now be its primary channel for worldwide philanthropy. The Hilton Effect Foundation, launched this week as part of the 100th anniversary festivities, will target nonprofits that are working to improve travel destinations, create higher-skilled jobs and increase youth outreach, as well as communities suffering from the effects of natural disasters and water scarcity.

While the announcement, and the foundation’s new website, don’t indicate its new leader or headquarters location, Hilton revealed its first 15 grants. The size of those grants was not disclosed.

Jobs for America’s Grads: California, Florida, Louisiana

W.E. Charter School: Louisiana

World Wildlife Fund: Mexico

Hawaii State Division of Forestry and Wildlife: Hawaii

Team Rubicon: Florida

Foxes Academy: U.K.

Villa Russiz: Italy

Ayder:…