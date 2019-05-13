Fairfax County to begin demolition of its former seat of government

The 13-story Massey Building at 4100 Chain Bridge Road in Fairfax will be razed over the course of about a year, the county said, at which point the site will be restored as a grassy area.

Fairfax County is scheduled to begin demolition of its former government center next week, as the county undergoes a planning process to determine the future of the site.

The 13-story Massey Building at 4100 Chain Bridge Road in Fairfax will be razed over the course of about a year, the county said, at which point the site will be restored as a grassy area. All hazardous materials, including asbestos, will have been removed from the building prior to the start of demolition, which will be done using high-reach processing machines to collect and sort materials piece by piece.

The county is simultaneously demolishing the Massey Annex (in progress) and a small, related building on Page Avenue (completed). Per Fairfax, 90% of the materials will be recycled.

Massey was opened in 1969 as the county’s seat of government. It became the home of the Fairfax County Police and Fire & Rescue departments in 1992 when the massive new government center opened about four miles to the west. A new, 275,000-square-foot…