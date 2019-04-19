202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Grease is the way…

Grease is the way we are stealing in northern Virginia

By The Associated Press April 19, 2019 4:06 pm 04/19/2019 04:06pm
Share

ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Police say a central Virginia man made off with a whopper of a haul from Burger King: hundreds of gallons of used cooking grease.

But he couldn’t give police the slip and now faces grand larceny charges.

News outlets report Alvaro Mendez Flores of Richmond admitted to the April 4 theft. Court documents state Mendez Flores backed up his box truck to the grease dumpster at the Annandale Shopping Center and used a hose to begin siphoning the used oil into a 1,600-gallon tank.

Cooking grease can be used to make biodiesel fuel. Grease thefts have increased as biodiesel prices have risen. Police noted six such thefts in Fairfax County over the past year.

Mendez Flores told police he would get paid 25 cents a gallon for the stolen oil.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
annandale Fairfax County, VA News Funny & Weird News grease thief Local News National News Trending Now
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

25-plus recipes for Easter breakfast, lunch and dinner

Here are 25-plus recipes — for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert — to make your holiday meal memorable.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!