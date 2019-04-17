Former Marco Polo site in Vienna acquired for redevelopment

D.C.-based Northfield Investment and Development has acquired the former Marco Polo restaurant site in Vienna with plans to develop 44 condominium townhouses and 8,200 square feet of retail.

D.C.-based Northfield Investment and Development has acquired the former Marco Polo restaurant site in Vienna with plans to develop 44 condominium townhouses and 8,200 square feet of retail.

The former Marco Polo restaurant at 245 Maple Ave. had already closed when it was heavily damaged by fire in October and later demolished. Two teenagers were arrested and charged with arson and destruction of property.

Vienna officials in the spring of 2018 approved plans for Vienna Market, covering 1.97 acres across multiple addresses on Pleasant Street NW, in addition to 245 Maple. The applicant was listed as Vienna Vision LLC, and Doug D’Alexander was listed as the contract purchaser of the site from three different owners. Northfield acquired the overall property from Vienna Vision, said Northfield Principal Alon Street.

Northfield expects to break ground in May and deliver its first townhomes in about a year. The project is backed by John Marshall Bank, according to a release. The release…