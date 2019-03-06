Since 1982, the Fur Factory has been grooming the Reston region’s canines. And the number of satisfied clients — both human and otherwise — are legion.

Even Dawn Caicedo, the Reston resident who has owned the shop since 2005, can’t imagine how many dogs — and how much fur — have been shorn in the Tall Oaks Village Center shop, both in her previous location at the center and her new location in the recently remodeled retail building at 12054 North Shore Drive.

The number of satisfied clients — both human and otherwise — are legion, and the confidence in the groomers comes from the years of experience each has put into the craft. The groomer at the Fur Factory with the least amount of time in the trade has 83 dog years of beautifying just about any breed to their credit (that’s 15 “human” years).

The Fur Factory experience begins with a shampoo bath — oatmeal, medicated, hypoallergenic and others — before towel and blow drying (depending on the desired look). The finishing includes brushing, combing, de-shedding (when needed), nail trim and sanitary trims.

Others will want the full haircut, and the Fur Factory’s experienced staff of certified groomers is skilled in the standard look for all breeds, as well as happily following the styling from a photograph.

A community staple, The Fur Factory is located in Reston’s Tall Oaks development and is one of the most valued amenities of the neighborhood. The Fur Factory’s early hours (7:30 a.m., Tuesday to Friday; 8 a.m. Saturdays) accommodate many dog owners’ schedules.

Tall Oaks Village Center is undergoing an exciting transformation as Stanley Martin Homes plans a mix of residential developments that will include townhomes and condominiums, as well as a landscaped plaza which will provide a central community gathering place between the residential area and retail offerings.

Additionally, the recently renovated commercial and retail buildings offer several new and unoccupied professional office and retail suites that are available for lease from 1,290 to 5,430 square feet.

Located less than one mile from the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station, Tall Oaks Center is conveniently situated in North Reston, at the intersection of Wielhe Avenue and North Shore Drive.

For Tall Oaks Village Center office or retail space leasing information, call Ty Hausch at 703-272-2680 or send an email to thausch@vanmetrecompanies.com. The Fur Factory is located at 12054 North Shore Drive, Suite 100D, in Reston. To schedule an appointment, call 703-437-7794 or send an email to furfactory@comcast.net.

