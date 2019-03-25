No mountain? No problem. Indoor ski resort eyes Fairfax County for first U.S. facility.

The company behind one of the world’s longest indoor ski slopes is eyeing Fairfax County for its first facility on the continent. A subcommittee of the Fairfax County Sports Tourism Task Force released a report…

The company behind one of the world’s longest indoor ski slopes is eyeing Fairfax County for its first facility on the continent.

A subcommittee of the Fairfax County Sports Tourism Task Force released a report saying that SnowWorld USA, an affiliate of Netherlands-based SnowWorld, is “looking to partner” with the county “in the development of the first indoor ski and snow sports facility in North America,” to perhaps include a 100-room hotel and restaurants. The task force is in the process of fielding proposals for this project.

The resort, according to the report, would use the elevation of the county-owned landfill in Lorton and land in the Occoquan Regional Park, near the Workhouse Arts Center.

SnowWorld owns two indoor ski resorts in Europe, with its Landgraaf location in the Netherlands billed as the continent’s largest — with one slope in that facility running 500 meters, or five-plus football fields. Its resort in Zoetermeer, also in the Netherlands, features Europe’s steeping…