ManTech acquires Fairfax government IT services firm for $115 million

On the heels of a promising earnings report, ManTech International Corp. (NASDAQ: MANT) announced an agreement Friday to acquire Kforce Government Solutions Inc. for $115 million — expanding its federal civilian services portfolio.

KGS, based in Fairfax, provides IT staffing services for federal health and defense agencies, with customers primarily within the Department of Veteran Affairs. The acquisition adds more than 500 KGS employees, who are mostly based in Greater Washington and Austin, Texas, to ManTech’s 7,800-person team. KGS generated about $98 million in revenue last year.

Herndon-based ManTech capped off 2018 with fourth quarter and yearly revenues of $497 million and $1.96 billion, respectively, compared to $462 million and $1.72 billion in 2017.

“One of the major purposes we want to reserve cash is for M&A,” ManTech CEO Kevin Phillips told me an interview.

Company executives said during a recent earnings call that M&A is Mantech’s clear preference for capital deployment…