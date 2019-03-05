202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » London real estate company…

London real estate company purchases Vienna apartment community

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 5, 2019 2:53 pm 03/05/2019 02:53pm
Share

London-based Nuveen Real Estate has purchased The Reserve at Tysons multifamily complex for $144 million, according to property records.

The sale, which closed Feb. 21, was a part of a nine-property acquisition of Class A and B multifamily properties for Nuveen Real Estate’s new investment portfolio.

The Reserve at Tysons, previously owned by Denver-based Simpson Property Group LP, was constructed in 2008 and is 478 units of garden-style apartments on nearly 12 acres. The sale price amounts to roughly $300,000 a unit.

Simpson still owns the 14W and Zoso Flats apartments apartments in the District and Arlington County, respectively.

Nuveen Real Estate is a part of Nuveen, which is under New York-based investor TIAA. The company said it looks to add “high-quality assets” that are well-located in top U.S. cities and appeal to millennials and middle-income households.

The portfolio is part of Nuveen’s Global Resilient Series, which aims to capitalize on long-term, structural real…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Fairfax County, VA News Local News Real Estate News The Reserve at Tysons vienna Virginia Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Darcars Automotive scion’s Potomac home hits market for $6M

Tammy Darvish, daughter of John Darvish Sr., who founded Maryland-based Darcars Automotive Group car dealership chain, is selling her Potomac home for just shy of $6 million.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!