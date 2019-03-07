George Mason’s law school receives $50 million donation

The gift announced Thursday is the largest ever received by the university.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School is getting a $50 million donation that will allow the university to hire 13 new faculty chairs.

The gift announced Thursday is the largest ever received by the university, a public school in Northern Virginia.

It comes from the estate of Allison and Dorothy Rouse. The estate recently gave $43 million to the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Allison Rouse was a judge appointed by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan to the California Court of Appeals in 1971. He died in 2005. Dorothy Rouse was an attorney who died in May.

The $50 million follows a $30 million donation received in 2016 in conjunction with renaming the law school for Scalia.

Critics have questioned whether conservative donations have tilted the school’s curriculum to the right.

