Sign seeking answers in fatal police shooting stolen again

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 9:56 am 02/08/2019 09:56am
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A sign reminding passers-by of the fatal shooting of an unarmed Virginia man by U.S. Park Police after a brief chase has been stolen.

The Washington Post reports the theft of a sign seeking answers in the 2017 death of Bijan Ghaisar was stolen the same week U.S. Rep. Don Beyer called for a congressional hearing on the killing.

The 25-year-old accountant was shot nine times at the end of a chase that began with a minor accident.

Ghaisar’s family erected a small sign at the intersection where he was shot. It was stolen twice, so state Sen. Scott A. Surovell chained a larger sign to a nearby tree. State and county transportation officials told Surovell they didn’t remove it.

Ghaisar’s family called the theft an insult to his memory.

Fairfax County, VA News
