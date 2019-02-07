Self-driving cars coming to Reston this summer

Brookfield Properties, the developer behind the Wegmans-anchored Halley Rise mixed-used development in Reston, is partnering with a Boston-based self-driving car company to deploy driverless vehicles.

Optimus Ride, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology spin-off company, starting in June will provide tenants in buildings currently on the Halley Rise site at One Reston Crescent and Two Reston Crescent with access to its reservation system and on-demand ride services completely contained within the 36-acre development. Brookfield (NYSE: BAM) rebranded Reston Crescent as Halley Rise last year.

During the initial phase, three self-driving vehicles will transport tenants in office buildings to parking lots at the site. An onsite operations team will monitor the fleet service as well as provide maintenance, cleaning, charging and updating of the vehicles.

In the future, Optimus Ride plans on deploying its self-driving cars at Brookfield properties worldwide.

“Brookfield is constantly exploring…