High-end New York clothing brand gets new D.C.-area location

Lafayette 148 New York has ventured into the nation's capital, opening its first Greater Washington location this week in the Tysons Galleria shopping center.

Its first freestanding boutique in the Mid-Atlantic region, the new Lafayette 148 shop measures 2,500 square feet. The retail chain focuses on providing customized apparel pieces, from clothing and shoes to jewelry.

Along with its boutique shops, it sells its collections online and through high-end department stores, such as Neiman Marcus. Before opting for a McLean presence, the company said it crunched its e-commerce data to determine where its local customers are concentrated in the broader region.

“Washington, D.C., is truly an epicenter for the extraordinary, accomplished women that we dress,” Lafayette 148 co-founder and CEO Deirdre Quinn said in an announcement.

At Tysons Galleria, the retailer said it also expects to dress international clients who may stay at the adjacent Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. Though, Lafayette…