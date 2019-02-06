Comstock expands Reston Station with JBG land deal

An affiliate of Comstock Holding Companies Inc. has acquired JBG Smith Properties' Commerce Metro Center for an undisclosed price.

An affiliate of Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) has acquired JBG Smith Properties’ Commerce Metro Center for $115 million.

The sale, announced Wednesday, extends the reach of Comstock’s Reston Station project across the Dulles Toll Road and expands its footprint by the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station to nearly 40 acres and 4.5 million square feet at full development. That includes about 408,000 square feet spread over three existing buildings and entitlements for an additional 1.1 million square feet of mixed-use development it acquired with the CMC portfolio.

The deal also eliminates a potential competitor as Comstock seeks to fill additional office space at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza and a second office building slated for completion next year, though there are projects in the works in the area by other developers, including Boston Properties and Brookfield Properties, that will also be courting the same pool of prospective tenants.

Comstock CEO Christopher Clemente,…