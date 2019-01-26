Virginia man charged with setting fire during standoff

202
January 26, 2019
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a home for hours.

The Fairfax County Police Department issued a news release saying the standoff began at 11 a.m. Friday at a condominium in West Springfield. They were responding to a report of a man acting erratically.

Mental health professionals assisted officers. Police say the man, identified as 50-year-old Zoltan Mogan, refused commands and barricaded himself inside.

Police say they forced their way into Mogan’s condominium around 5:30 p.m. after observing him set fire inside. No one was injured.

He was being held without bond on charges including arson and disorderly conduct. Authorities didn’t make clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

barricade situation Fairfax County, VA News Local News Virginia
