Now that’s how you break up a Macy’s. Here’s what’s in store for the Tysons Galleria space.

The soon-to-close Macy’s at Tysons Galleria will be replaced with multiple storefronts — including what appears to be an iPic movie theater — each with their own facade and materials to set them apart.

That’s the word from a Fairfax County staff report published last week ahead of a planning commission hearing on an amended sign plan for the Galleria, which specifically addresses the 260,000-square-foot Macy’s (NYSE: M). That store alone accounts for 30 percent of the upscale Galleria.

The drawings included in the staff report, from tvs design on behalf of mall owner Brookfield Properties, include the layout of a movie theater with at least eight screens, a theater restaurant, outdoor dining, and an “IPIC passenger elevator.”

Bisnow had previously reported that Brookfield and iPic were in talks, citing a source. If it comes to pass, a Tysons iPic would be the region’s second, after Pike & Rose in North Bethesda.

Separate renderings show the three-story Macy’s carved…