Mental evaluation ordered for Fairfax Co. mom accused of killing kids

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 4:47 am 01/17/2019 04:47am
Veronica Youngblood, 33, is charged with murder after Fairfax County police said she shot and killed a child on Aug. 5, 2018. (WTOP/Fairfax County Police)

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has ordered the mental evaluation of a woman charged in the fatal shooting of her two daughters in the Tysons Corner area.

The Washington Post reported last week that the judge ordered the evaluation of competency to stand trial for 33-year-old Veronica Youngblood after she refused to attend court Friday. Youngblood’s defense attorney, Dawn Butorac, said at the Friday hearing that Youngblood also has attempted to kill herself and has been speaking incoherently about the case.

Youngblood is charged with murder in the 2018 slaying of her 5-year-old daughter, Brooklynn, and her teenage daughter, whose identity hasn’t been released. Police haven’t released a motive in the August slaying. At the time, Youngblood and her husband had recently divorced and were fighting over the custody of the children.

The murders occurred last August in a Fairfax County apartment on Lincoln Circle. Lincoln Circle is in the Tysons Corner area, not far from International Drive.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
crime Fairfax County, VA News Local News murder National News tysons corner Veronica Youngblood Virginia
