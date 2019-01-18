18-year-old from Fairfax arrested on child porn charges

Ergi Masati, who graduated from Fairfax High School in 2017, was arrested for five counts of possession of child pornography on Oct. 23, 2018.

WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old from Fairfax, Virginia, faces charges for sharing nude images of teenage girls through Dropbox accounts, police said Thursday.

Ergi Masati, who graduated from Fairfax High School in 2017, was arrested on five counts of possession of child pornography on Oct. 23, 2018. More than a month before that, a Westfield High School resource officer received an anonymous letter with information on two Dropbox accounts with nude images.

The victims attended high schools in Fairfax County from 2015 to 2017 and have all now graduated.

“After a lengthy investigation by the Child Exploitation Unit, we are providing information on Masati’s arrest because all the victims have now been positively identified and notified by our detectives,” Fairfax County police said in a Thursday news release.

Masati was release on a $5,000 bond on Oct. 23, 2018.

It is a crime to possess or share pornographic images of a person that appears to be under the age of 18. Anyone who receives unsolicited sexting messages should contact Fairfax County’s nonemergency number, 703-691-2131.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.