‘Fairfax Rapist’ gets 357 years for 1995 sex assaults of 4 roommates

By The Associated Press December 18, 2018 4:36 pm 12/18/2018 04:36pm
RESTON, Va. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 357 years in prison for sexually assaulting four women in a northern Virginia apartment more than 20 years ago.

The Washington Post reports that a prosecutor says the jury sentenced 50-year-old Jude Lovchik on Tuesday, a day after finding him guilty on all 17 counts in the 1995 Reston sexual assaults.

His ex-wife, Kathrin Lovchik, testified that he told her he was the “Fairfax rapist” in 2009. She went to authorities after losing custody of their daughter during their divorce in 2016. An investigation linked him to the case via DNA evidence. He was charged in 2017.

Public defender Dawn Butorac accused a forensic examiner of manipulating aspects of a DNA test to produce a match. Jude Lovchik did not testify.

