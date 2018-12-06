Bulova will not seek third term at helm of Fairfax County

Sharon Bulova is chairman of the Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County. The 71-year-old Democrat announced Thursday that she won't seek re-election next year.

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The top political figure in Virginia’s largest jurisdiction says she won’t seek another term.

Sharon Bulova is chairman of the Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County. The 71-year-old Democrat announced Thursday that she won’t seek re-election next year.

Bulova said in a phone interview that she will support Democratic Supervisor Jeff McKay to succeed her.

“In our time on the Board of Supervisors, Jeff McKay has always fought for an equitable Fairfax,” Bulova said in a news release.

“Jeff is a dedicated public servant who is not afraid to roll up his sleeves and work hard to find the best solutions within our Community. He’s fought to fund our schools and improve transportation options in the county. He has my full support.”

She won a special election in 2009 to serve as Board of Supervisors chair after her predecessor, Gerry Connolly, was elected to Congress. She won re-election in 2011 and 2015.

She was first elected to the board as supervisor of the Braddock District in 1987.

Bulova worked since the 1980s to help establish the region’s Virginia Railway Express commuter rail service.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.