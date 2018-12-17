Brookfield courting neighbors for Wegmans in Reston

Brookfield Properties is courting prospective retailers including a bowling alley-type entertainment tenant to complement Wegmans at its 36-acre development in Reston.

Brookfield Properties is courting prospective retailers including a bowling alley-type entertainment tenant like Pinstripes to complement Wegmans at its 36-acre development by the planned Reston Town Center Metro station.

The Toronto-based developer recently signed Wegmans Food Markets Inc. to an 80,000-square-foot lease at the $1.4 billion, mixed-use project it is now branding as Halley Rise, formerly known as Reston Crescent. The grocer has a strong reputation as a destination retailer, and Brookfield Executive Vice President Greg Meyer said it is already generating interest from other tenants in some of the project’s 250,000 square feet of planned retail space.

“For us, Wegmans is the linchpin, it’s the most important part of making the project successful because they’re unique, they’re a catalyst, they already have a loyalty to them that we think is going to be great in terms of driving traffic to the site,” Meyer said.

The project, designed by MV&A and Morris Adjmi Architects, is…